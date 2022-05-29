College Baseball World Reacts To Michigan Cheating Scandal

During Sunday's Big Ten tournament game between Michigan and Iowa, Wolverines pitcher Willie Weiss was tossed for a "sticky substance" in his glove.

Weiss was ejected after just five pitches, when umpires noticed him rubbing his fingers on the glove between throws.

The college baseball world reacted to the developing Michigan scandal on Twitter.

"Michigan pitcher Willie Weiss ejected in the fifth inning with the Wolverines leading 4-1," tweeted Ryan Zuke. "Umpires threw him out after examining his glove, so it appears to be some sort of illegal substance. Oh boy."

"Yikes," said WXYZ's Jeanna Trotman. "[Michigan] pitcher has been ejected for having a substance on his glove? The umpires took his glove, examined it, and then ejected him."

"Weston staring down the Iowa dugout and jawing at them as if it's their fault that the previous Michigan pitcher was tossed for blatant use of a foreign substance," noted a Hawkeyes fan. "What a weirdo. All you can hope for now is the baseball gods even it up here and make things right."

"B1G CHEATING SCANDAL!" tweeted Timothy Burke.

Some drama in Omaha.