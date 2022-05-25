College Baseball World Reacts To SEC Tournament Confrontation
The infamous "Vandy Whistlers" have resulted in yet another college baseball confrontation.
During last night's SEC Baseball Tournament game between Vanderbilt and Ole Miss, Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz, a Mississippi graduate, approached one of the "Vandy Whistlers" to give him a piece of his mind.
He called the Commodore fan a "disgrace to the South Eastern Conference" and said he should "be ashamed" of himself.
The surrounding Vanderbilt fans gave it to him right back saying "f--- you" and "go home."
The college baseball world took to Twitter to react to this clip.
Pretty much anyone who's not a Vanderbilt fan is team Mintzy.
"The Vandy Whistler deserves every single bit of this. Makes the game unwatchable," one fan wrote.
"Not a single person in the comments on this has a word of support for the whistler. He’s such an abomination that it’s united the entire SEC," another added.
One of the "Vandy Whistlers," 77-year-old Preacher Franklin, responded to the incident with a message on Facebook.
Vanderbilt eliminated Ole Miss from the conference tournament with a 3-1 victory.