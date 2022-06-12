College Baseball World Reacts To The SEC Making History

CARY, NC - FEBRUARY 23: NCAA baseball during a game between Wagner and Penn State at Coleman Field at USA Baseball National Training Complex on February 23, 2020 in Cary, North Carolina. (Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

We all know how the SEC gets down in football, but it's the conference's baseball exploits that are making history this weekend.

For the first time in Super Regional history, a conference went 5-0 in a single day on their way to the Men's College World Series.

The college baseball world reacted to the SEC's impressive day on social media.

"The [SEC] is just built different!" said one fan.



"SEC ... Now let’s all advance to Omaha," another said.

"Pretty good upside in a "down year," remarked Kevin Scarbinsky.

"Well, it got boring being the best conference in CFB," tweeted an Ole Miss fan. "Might as well be the best in baseball too."

"Honestly give me all the SEC teams in the World Series," commented another. "It's the best baseball."

We'll see if the SEC can continue their weekend dominance on Sunday.