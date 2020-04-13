College Basketball’s 10 Best 2020 Recruiting Classes

College basketball’s 2020 recruiting cycle is coming to a close.

Ziaire Williams, the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2020 class, announced his commitment on Sunday afternoon. The five-star prospect committed to Stanford.

The Cardinal have one of their best recruiting classes in years. Stanford’s 2020 class ranks No. 1 in the Pac-12 and No. 13 in the country.

Who else has elite recruiting classes for 2020? Here’s a look at the top 10 classes, from 247Sports’ team rankings.

10. Gonzaga

Commitments: One five-star, two four-stars

9. N.C. State

Commitments: Three four-stars

8. Auburn

Commitments: One five-star, three four-stars

7. Arkansas

Commitments: Four four-stars

6. LSU

Commitments: One five-star, three four-stars, one three-star

5. Tennessee

Commitments: Two five-stars, one four-star, one three-star

4. Michigan

Commitments: One five-star, three four-stars, one three-star

3. North Carolina

Commitments: Three five-stars, two four-stars

2. Duke

Commitments: Three five-stars, three four-stars

1. Kentucky

Commitments: Three five-stars, three four-stars

***

You can view 247Sports’ full rankings here.