The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Basketball’s 10 Best 2020 Recruiting Classes

michigan state and texas tech at halftime of the final fourMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: A general view during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Michigan State Spartans at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

College basketball’s 2020 recruiting cycle is coming to a close.

Ziaire Williams, the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2020 class, announced his commitment on Sunday afternoon. The five-star prospect committed to Stanford.

The Cardinal have one of their best recruiting classes in years. Stanford’s 2020 class ranks No. 1 in the Pac-12 and No. 13 in the country.

Who else has elite recruiting classes for 2020? Here’s a look at the top 10 classes, from 247Sports’ team rankings.

10. Gonzaga

Commitments: One five-star, two four-stars

Gonzaga Bulldogs shoot a free throw at home in 2019.

(Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

9. N.C. State

Commitments: Three four-stars

A closeup of N.C. State's mascot.

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

8. Auburn

Commitments: One five-star, three four-stars

Bruce Pearl speaking to the media.

(Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)

7. Arkansas

Commitments: Four four-stars

Arkansas cheerleaders performing during a game.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

6. LSU

Commitments: One five-star, three four-stars, one three-star

A closeup of an LSU cheerleader.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

5. Tennessee

Commitments: Two five-stars, one four-star, one three-star

A closeup of Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes during a game.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

4. Michigan

Commitments: One five-star, three four-stars, one three-star

Juwan Howard at Miami Heat practice.

(Photo by Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/ Getty Images)

3. North Carolina

Commitments: Three five-stars, two four-stars

Roy Williams stands in front of the North Carolina bench during a loss vs. Clemson.

(Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

2. Duke

Commitments: Three five-stars, three four-stars

Coach K walks onto the floor during a Duke game.

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

1. Kentucky

Commitments: Three five-stars, three four-stars

John Calipari during a Kentucky game.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

***

You can view 247Sports’ full rankings here.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.