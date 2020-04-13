College Basketball’s 10 Best 2020 Recruiting Classes

College basketball’s 2020 recruiting cycle is coming to a close.
Ziaire Williams, the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2020 class, announced his commitment on Sunday afternoon. The five-star prospect committed to Stanford.
The Cardinal have one of their best recruiting classes in years. Stanford’s 2020 class ranks No. 1 in the Pac-12 and No. 13 in the country.
Who else has elite recruiting classes for 2020? Here’s a look at the top 10 classes, from 247Sports’ team rankings.
10. Gonzaga
Commitments: One five-star, two four-stars
9. N.C. State
Commitments: Three four-stars
8. Auburn
Commitments: One five-star, three four-stars
7. Arkansas
Commitments: Four four-stars
6. LSU
Commitments: One five-star, three four-stars, one three-star
5. Tennessee
Commitments: Two five-stars, one four-star, one three-star
4. Michigan
Commitments: One five-star, three four-stars, one three-star
3. North Carolina
Commitments: Three five-stars, two four-stars
2. Duke
Commitments: Three five-stars, three four-stars
1. Kentucky
Commitments: Three five-stars, three four-stars
***
You can view 247Sports’ full rankings here.