A new college basketball AP Poll top 25 has been released on Monday afternoon following a wild weekend of upsets.
On Saturday, the top six teams in the AP Poll top 25 lost for the first time in the sport’s history. We now have a new top 25 poll.
Here’s the latest top 25 men’scollege hoops poll from the Associated Press:
- Gonzaga
- Arizona
- Baylor
- Duke
- Auburn
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Purdue
- Providence
- Wisconsin
- Villanova
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Arkansas
- Houston
- USC
- UCLA
- Connecticut
- St. Mary’s
- Illinois
- Texas
- Murray State
- Ohio State
- Iowa
- Alabama
POLL ALERT: Gonzaga, Arizona remain 1-2 in AP Top 25 despite losses; Baylor jumps to No. 3, followed by Duke, Auburn as 21 teams change spots in major poll shuffle.
Full poll: https://t.co/dt25D1OFs4 pic.twitter.com/oi4ey2FOmB
— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) February 28, 2022
We’re now less than two weeks away from Selection Sunday!
March Madness can’t get here soon enough.