College Basketball AP Poll Top 25 Released After Crazy Weekend

A new college basketball AP Poll top 25 has been released on Monday afternoon following a wild weekend of upsets.

On Saturday, the top six teams in the AP Poll top 25 lost for the first time in the sport’s history. We now have a new top 25 poll.

Here’s the latest top 25 men’scollege hoops poll from the Associated Press:

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Arizona
  3. Baylor
  4. Duke
  5. Auburn
  6. Kansas
  7. Kentucky
  8. Purdue
  9. Providence
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Villanova
  12. Texas Tech
  13. Tennessee
  14. Arkansas
  15. Houston
  16. USC
  17. UCLA
  18. Connecticut
  19. St. Mary’s
  20. Illinois
  21. Texas
  22. Murray State
  23. Ohio State
  24. Iowa
  25. Alabama

We’re now less than two weeks away from Selection Sunday!

March Madness can’t get here soon enough.

