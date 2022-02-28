A new college basketball AP Poll top 25 has been released on Monday afternoon following a wild weekend of upsets.

On Saturday, the top six teams in the AP Poll top 25 lost for the first time in the sport’s history. We now have a new top 25 poll.

Here’s the latest top 25 men’scollege hoops poll from the Associated Press:

Gonzaga Arizona Baylor Duke Auburn Kansas Kentucky Purdue Providence Wisconsin Villanova Texas Tech Tennessee Arkansas Houston USC UCLA Connecticut St. Mary’s Illinois Texas Murray State Ohio State Iowa Alabama

POLL ALERT: Gonzaga, Arizona remain 1-2 in AP Top 25 despite losses; Baylor jumps to No. 3, followed by Duke, Auburn as 21 teams change spots in major poll shuffle.

We’re now less than two weeks away from Selection Sunday!

March Madness can’t get here soon enough.