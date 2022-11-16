College Basketball Coach Is Being Sued By His Former Player

Dwayne Killings, the head coach of the Albany men's basketball team, is being sued by a former player.

Former Albany player Luke Fizulich has filed a lawsuit against Killings, athletic director Mark Benson and the university due to an alleged incident that took place in November of 2021.

Killings is being sued for both assault and battery and “tortious interference with contract." He allegedly grabbed Fizulich and threw him against a locker prior to a game against Eastern Illinois.

The lawsuit states that Killings also struck Fizulich in the face.

Albany placed Killings on leave for a few weeks. The initial belief was that his contract with the university would be terminated.

However, the lawsuit claims Albany was under pressure from local business and civil rights leaders to retain Killings. The school's decision to keep Killings was not discussed with Fizulich.

Albany is being sued for a violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. Benson, meanwhile, is being sued for breach of contract.

None of the individuals involved in this lawsuit have commented on this situation.