College Basketball Coach's Daughter Dead At 20

(Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

On Friday morning, the college basketball world received some devastating news when the daughter of a head coach passed away.

Jayda Grant, the daughter of University of Dayton head coach Anthony Grant, passed away this week, according to a statement from the school. She was just 20 years old.

"On behalf of the entire University of Dayton community, it is with devastating heartache we mourn the passing of Jayda Grant," school President Dr. Eric Spina and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan said in a join statement.

" We extend our deepest sympathies to Anthony, Chris and their entire family. They have our unconditional love and support. We pray for their comfort and peace, and support their need for privacy during this period of immeasurable grief."

Jayda was a member of the track team during her freshman and sophomore years in 2020 and 2021. She was not listed on the team website coming into the 2022 season, though.

A cause of death has not been announced.

Our thoughts are with the Grant family during this difficult time.