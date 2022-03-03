College Basketball Fans Aren’t Buying Coach K’s Latest Claim

On Saturday night, longtime Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski will take the court for his final regular-season home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Unsurprisingly, this monumental milestone in college basketball history has drawn an absurd amount of media attention. Just as it has been for the entirety of the 2021-22 season, all attention is being focused squarely on Coach K’s last ride.

During a press conference on Thursday, Krzyzewski looked to deflect some of this attention.

“There’s so much about me. The moment is about us,” he said, per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman.

Fans from around the college basketball world are skeptical of this statement from the Duke coach.

If Coach K truly didn’t want the attention focused on him, he could have announced his retirement after the conclusion his final season. He also recently made headlines by petitioning for the Blue Devils to be placed in the Midwest region so his team can play opening NCAA Tournament games in his hometown of Chicago.

“The same guy who announced his retirement a year in advance so he could have a season-long parade is now saying ‘this really shouldn’t be about me,'” one fan wrote.

“Coach K petitioned the NCAA to be put in the Midwest Region so he can play games in his hometown. It’s always about ‘me’ with Coach K. Cannot wait till he’s gone,” another added.

“I like K more than most but if your main goal was ‘Don’t make this about me,’ you could’ve just done what Roy [Williams] did and retire after the season,” another said.

Whether you like it or not, the entire college basketball world will be focused on Coach K’s final game against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday night.