College Basketball Fans Not Buying Coach K's Latest Decision

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 31: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils walks back to the locker room after their teams 68-67 loss to the Michigan State Spartans in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A surprise report emerged this morning stating that legendary basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will not be attending any Duke games in his first year of retirement. Fans were immediately suspicious.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein tweeted on Monday that the report came straight from Coach K's mouth. The Hall of Fame coach and basketball icon apparently said that he will not attend any games at Cameron Indoor Stadium this coming season.

There could be a number of reasons that Coach K would make such a decision. The biggest would probably be trying to avoid being a distraction for first-year head coach Jon Scheyer.

But basketball fans aren't buying the report at all. Some think the allure of the game he's dedicated his life to is too great. Others suspect he'll go to at least some Duke games if only to stroke his own ego:

The 2022-23 season will mark the first time since the 1970s that anyone other than Coach K has started the season as the head coach at Duke.

Any coach in basketball history would find the task a daunting one. For Jon Scheyer, his job with the Blue Devils is going to be more closely scrutinized this year than anyone in the country short of the President of the United States.

If Coach K doesn't want to be a distraction to his prized coaching pupil, it makes sense that he'd limit his appearances on campus in Year 1.

Will Coach K stay true to the report and not attend any Duke games this year?