Look: College Basketball Fan’s New Tattoo Is Going Viral

Oral Roberts isn’t just proving people wrong this NCAA Tournament, it’s causing opposing fans to make foolish bets on social media.

Prior to this past weekend’s game between Oral Roberts and Florida, one fan said there was no shot that the No. 15 seed would pull off an upset in the Round of 32. He was so sure of it that he said he’d get a tattoo if he was wrong.

“No… Oral Roberts is not gonna beat Florida today,” Kyle Kirms tweeted. “Thats a response to all the DMs I have asking. NO SHOT. If that happens mark my words I’ll get an Oral Roberts tattoo… trust me I am safe here. Zero chance.”

Well, he was obviously wrong since the Golden Eagles defeated the Gators this past Sunday. Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor led the charge for Oral Roberts, combing for 54 points.

No… Oral Roberts is not gonna beat Florida today. Thats a response to all the DMs I have asking. NO SHOT. If that happens mark my words I'll get an Oral Roberts tattoo… trust me I am safe here. Zero chance. — Kyle Kirms (@kylekirms) March 21, 2021

Kirms probably regrets making that bet public, but at least he’s a man of his word.

Earlier this week, Kirms posted a picture of his new tattoo with the caption “The Sauce is a man of his word. I give you…. at Oral Roberts Tattoo.”

Check out his new tattoo:

The Sauce is a man of his word. I give you…. at Oral Roberts Tattoo pic.twitter.com/pVpqeyRh64 — Kyle Kirms (@kylekirms) March 22, 2021

This isn’t a very artistic tattoo, but it’s oddly amusing.

Kirms’ new tattoo should serve as a reminder to college basketball fans around the country that you should never bet against Oral Roberts.