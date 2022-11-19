College Basketball Game Postponed After Deadly Shooting Near Campus

PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 21: A view of the backboard, rim and net during the third round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Consol Energy Center on March 21, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The University of New Mexico has postponed its men's basketball game against New Mexico State after a deadly shooting on campus early Saturday morning.

The homicide may have invloved a member of the New Mexico State basketball program.

The program announced the decision with an official statement on Twitter.

New Mexico State Police are investigating the fatal shooting. The incident was sparked by an altercation between a 19-year-old male and a 21-year-old male.

Both men were shot during the altercation. The 19 year old died on the scene and the 21 year old was transported to a local hospital.

According to Geoff Grammer of the Albuquerque Journal, the 21-year-old man was a member of the New Mexico State basketball program. The Aztecs were scheduled to play against UNM on Saturday afternoon.

It's currently unclear when the postponed game will be played.