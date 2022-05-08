College Basketball Head Coach, Entire Staff Have Been Fired

DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 16: A referee holds the ball in the second half of the game between the Bryant University Bulldogs and the Wright State Raiders during the First Four game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 16, 2022 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A college basketball head coach and his entire staff were reportedly fired this week.

It's a surprising time to part ways with a coaching staff, considering we're a couple of months removed from the end of the 2021-22 season.

Still, it happened this week.

According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Evansville has parted ways with its head coach, Todd Lickliter, and his entire staff.

Lickliter, 67, was the head coach of the program from 2020-22. He went 15-53 in three seasons leading the program.

Evansville will be led by a new coaching staff in 2022-23 and beyond.