College Basketball Head Coach Has Message For ‘Silent’ White Coaches

North Carolina Central head coach LeVelle Moton appeared on ESPN Radio on Sunday morning to discuss the current state of the country.

Moton, who is black, talked about how some Power 5 head coaches have built generational wealth with black student-athletes. He doesn’t like how those same coaches might be staying silent during times like this.

“The reality is a lot of these coaches have been able to create generational wealth. Their grandkids’ kids are gonna be able to live a prosperous life because athletes who were the complexion of George Floyd were able to run a football, throw a football, shoot a basketball or whatever have you so they have been able to benefit from athletes that look like George Floyd and many more. But whenever people [who are] the complexion of George Floyd are killed, assassinated, murdered in the street in broad daylight, they’re silent,” Moton said.

Thanks to @LeVelleMoton for joining @MedcalfByESPN & @ESPN_Schick for 40 minutes today, on "Sunday Morning." As #GeorgeFloydProtests take place around the country,

he calls for Power 5 coaches to stand up for their players.

Not all Power 5 coaches are staying silent, of course. Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo released a statement on Saturday night. More have followed on Sunday afternoon.

“We must stand together for human rights and against racism,” Izzo wrote in a statement. “As a white American basketball coach who has been trusted and accepted into African American homes across our country, the racism and injustice I’ve witnessed has sickened my soul.”

A statement from Coach Izzo: pic.twitter.com/DOOI60yK4Q — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) May 30, 2020

Moton, 45, played collegiately at North Carolina Central. He began his coaching career in 2004 at the high school level and got the NCCU head coaching job in 2009.