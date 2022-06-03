College Basketball Manager Dies At 20

(Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the college basketball world mourned the loss of a beloved team manager.

Charlie Wilson, a manager for the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team, passed away this week according to a statement from the team. He was just 20 years old.

Wilson joined the team before the 2021-22 season. He was with the team as they made the run to the NCAA Tournament last season.

"Sending our love to the family and friends of men's basketball manager, Charlie Wilson. Forever in our hearts. Forever Roll Tide," the Alabama basketball team said on Twitter.

Earlier this week, head coach Nate Oats remembered Wilson.

“He brought a ton of energy to the program,” said Oats on Wednesday at SEC spring meetings, via The Tuscaloosa News. “He worked really hard. He was in it to serve the players and make the program better. … Alabama basketball meant a lot to him. He meant a lot to us. Really sad for us to hear of his passing. A really unfortunate circumstance. Condolences to his family. Tough deal. After Fluff and now him, it’s just kind of back-to-back years now. It’s hard.”

Our thoughts are with Wilson's family.