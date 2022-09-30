College Basketball Player Announces He's Been Diagnosed With Cancer

A Pac-12 men's basketball player revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Myles Rice, who plays for Washington State, officially announced his diagnosis via the Washington State men's basketball Twitter account.

"Sometimes we never understand why, but we trust God's plan. Recently, I received some devastating news that I have been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a form of cancer that will interrupt my 2022-23 basketball season," part of the statement read.

"I will beat this heinous disease and will use my success to be a positive inspiration and uplifting testimony for others. My diagnosis has made me desire to dedicate even more of my time and energy to my family's non-profit organization, the S.O.L.O. Center (Supporting Overcoming Life's Obstacles)."

"I appreciate all the love and support I have received so far and look forward to the day when I RING THE BELL."

Rice played in one game for the Cougars last season and was supposed to be a redshirt freshman this season.

Here's to a speedy recovery, Myles! We're all rooting for you.