College Basketball Player Dead At 20 After Collapsing On Court

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a player who died unexpectedly last weekend.

Derek Gray, a basketball player at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, passed away this week according to a statement from the team. He was just 20 years old.

"Warhawk Nation mourns the loss of Derek Gray, a student-athlete on the Warhawk men's basketball team, who passed away unexpectedly on July 24th, 2022, playing the game he loved," a statement from the team said.

Head coach Pat Miller said Gray collapsed during a game the team was playing with campers.

"It was horrible,” said Miller. “We have our overnight camp. At the end of our evening session, we get pizza for the campers and all our camp counselors play a game and play music, and it’s just kind of a fun thing. He collapsed during the game."

Our thoughts are with the Gray family.