College Basketball Player Reportedly Involved In Fatal Accident

LOUISVILLE, KY - MARCH 15: A detail of an official NCAA Men's Basketball game ball made by Wilson is seen on the court as the Iowa State Cyclones play against the Connecticut Huskies during the second round of the 2012 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center on March 15, 2012 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ole Miss freshman forward Malique Ewin was reportedly involved in a fatal car accident that took the life of a man visiting the Rebels' campus.

The 6-foot-10 Georgia native has missed each of Mississippi's last three games for "personal reasons" according to head coach Kermit Davis. But it doesn't look like Ewin is going to face criminal charges.

The school also released a statement on the incident, but didn't name Ewin as someone that was involved.

The University of Mississippi Police Department is investigating a one-car motor vehicle incident that occurred Jan. 13 involving a student that resulted in the death of a visitor to campus. The victim initially sustained severe injuries and was taken by helicopter to a Memphis hospital, where they later died from their injuries. Our thoughts and condolences are with the victim's family and loved ones during this difficult time.

There is no word as of yet when Ewin will be back with the team.