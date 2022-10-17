College Basketball Preseason AP Poll Top 25 Released

The first Associated Press top 25 poll has been released in advance of the 2022-23 college basketball season.

North Carolina comes in at the top spot, followed by Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky, and Baylor. Kansas, who won the 2022 National Championship, comes in at the sixth spot followed by Duke, UCLA, Creighton, and Arkansas.

Here's what the rest of the poll looks like:

11. Tennessee

12. Texas

13. Indiana

14. TCU

15. Auburn

16. Villanova

17. Arizona

18. Virginia

19. San Diego State

20. Alabama

21. Oregon

22. Michigan

23. Illinois

24. Dayton

25. Texas Tech

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season begins in a couple of weeks.