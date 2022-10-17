College Basketball Preseason AP Poll Top 25 Released
The first Associated Press top 25 poll has been released in advance of the 2022-23 college basketball season.
North Carolina comes in at the top spot, followed by Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky, and Baylor. Kansas, who won the 2022 National Championship, comes in at the sixth spot followed by Duke, UCLA, Creighton, and Arkansas.
Here's what the rest of the poll looks like:
11. Tennessee
12. Texas
13. Indiana
14. TCU
15. Auburn
16. Villanova
17. Arizona
18. Virginia
19. San Diego State
20. Alabama
21. Oregon
22. Michigan
23. Illinois
24. Dayton
25. Texas Tech
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season begins in a couple of weeks.