College Basketball Program Makes Decision On Coach After 5 Players Hospitalized

ATLANTA - MARCH 30: A basketball sits on the floor during practice for the NCAA Men's Final Four at the Georgia Dome on March 30, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Following the report that five members of the Concordia University Chicago men's basketball team were hospitalized and their head coach placed on leave, the school has made a decision.

According to CBS News, Concordia athletic director Pete Gnan informed parents that head coach Steve Kollar will keep his job and is returning to the school this week. Gnan said in his letter that while they believe that the intensity of practices contributed to the hospitalization, they do not believe that Kollar worked them that hard out of any hazing or retaliation.

"The University and athletic administration has full confidence in Coach Kollar and believes that he has the best interests of our student-athletes in mind. Assistant Coach Rashaan Surles will continue to oversee the day-to-day team practices and game competition in the near term, and we look forward Coach Kollar's return to head coaching duties in the weeks ahead. On Jan. 13, he will return to campus to resume his off-court, administrative responsibilities," Gnan wrote. "As a private employment matter, the University cannot disclose additional details of Coach Kollar's temporary absence from the basketball court."

In Kollar's absence, the school has had to forfeit several games. They will be forfeiting this Saturday's game as well.

But on the positive side, all of the student-athletes have since been released from the hospital.

At the time of the reporting, there were rumors that Steve Kollar increased the intensity of the workouts as a reprisal for players missing curfew.

However, these rumors have not been substantiated and AD Gnan noted that the parents of the student-athletes have come out in support of Kollar.

As awful of a look as this was for Kollar and the basketball program, it's certainly possibly that it was simply bad luck.