One of the best rivalries in college basketball will have to wait a little bit.

The Louisville-Kentucky basketball game that was scheduled for this Wednesday has officially been postponed due to COVID-19.

Just heard that Louisville – Kentucky will be off due to Covid / college hoops will have many cancellations in future coming up according to many. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 20, 2021

This was a matchup that both fanbases had circled on their calendars even though Louisville is off to a slow start this season.

The Cardinals are only 7-5 through their first 12 games and have lost three of their last five outings. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, 82-72.

As for the Wildcats, they’re 9-2 through 11 games and are No. 21 in the AP poll. They’re fresh off a dominant performance against the UNC Tarheels where they put up 98 points and won by 29.

The college basketball world was obviously very upset but also understanding of the situation when this news broke.

Here's hoping the postponement of the Louisville-Kentucky game does not lead to its cancellation. More importantly, here's hoping all of those people in the U of L program dealing with COVID get well quickly. — Tim Sullivan (@TimSullivan714) December 20, 2021

Figure out a way to play the Louisville-Kentucky game in the first week of March and keep it there away from bowl season. — Chadwick M. Fischer (@Fischwick) December 20, 2021

We were going to lose anyways. But good for the safety https://t.co/6g9qRcoWKV — I Want The Smoke (@KingTurnerIII) December 20, 2021

I figured this would happen at some point, but it really sucks that it happened before this game. Even if we were probably going to lose, it sucks not having the game now… COVID is the woooooooooorst https://t.co/nOmH0MVzDQ — Kevin A. Lauck II (@kjlauck42) December 20, 2021

Really hope that this doesn't happen too many more times this season https://t.co/6tTe410cby — Nick Coleman (@Nick_Coleman92) December 20, 2021

Wildcats will hopefully have a replacement game this week. https://t.co/1LftD3ZeIT — Lee K. Howard (@HowardWKYT) December 20, 2021

The good news is both teams are reportedly open to rescheduling the game at some point this season.

Hopefully the longtime rivals can agree on a future date.