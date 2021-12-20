The Spun

Kentucky guard BJ Boston drives to the rim.LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - DECEMBER 26: Brandon Boston Jr #3 of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots the ball against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on December 26, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

One of the best rivalries in college basketball will have to wait a little bit.

The Louisville-Kentucky basketball game that was scheduled for this Wednesday has officially been postponed due to COVID-19.

This was a matchup that both fanbases had circled on their calendars even though Louisville is off to a slow start this season.

The Cardinals are only 7-5 through their first 12 games and have lost three of their last five outings. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, 82-72.

As for the Wildcats, they’re 9-2 through 11 games and are No. 21 in the AP poll. They’re fresh off a dominant performance against the UNC Tarheels where they put up 98 points and won by 29.

The college basketball world was obviously very upset but also understanding of the situation when this news broke.

The good news is both teams are reportedly open to rescheduling the game at some point this season.

Hopefully the longtime rivals can agree on a future date.

