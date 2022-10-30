College Basketball Star Jose Perez Announces Transfer Decision

Manhattan senior forward Jose Perez has officially found a new home for his final season of college ball.

Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, Perez is heading to West Virginia to play for coach Bob Huggins. Noting, now the only question is when he'll be eligible to play for the Mountaineers.

Perez is coming off a year that saw him average a career high 18.9 points per game across 29 starts. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound wing also recorded career bests in assists (4.5) and free throw percentage (80.2%).

Perez started his NCAA journey at Gardner-Webb where he spent two seasons before transferring to Marquette, Manhattan and now ultimately WVU.

The Bronx native was one of the bigger names in the transfer portal and should help make a difference in West Virginia's lineup whenever he's able to touch the floor.

The Mountaineers first game is scheduled for Nov. 7 against Mt. Saint Mary's.