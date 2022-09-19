College Basketball Star Reportedly Arrested Sunday Night

MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 10: Jalen Duren #2 and Emoni Bates #1 of the Memphis Tigers walk up the court against the Murray State Racers during a game on December 10, 2021 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Murray State defeated Memphis 74-72. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

Once a five-star college basketball prospect, 18-year-old forward Emoni Bates has found himself playing for two different schools in two years - and now finds himself in trouble with the law.

Over the weekend, the Eastern Michigan University star was arrested on gun charges in Michigan's Superior Township. According to WXYZ 7 Action News in Detroit, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office initially pulled Bates over for failing to stop at an intersection on Sunday.

But during the course of the investigation, the sheriff's office says that a firearm was discovered. Bates was then taken into custody.

Per the report, Bates has been given two criminal charges: one for carrying a concealed weapons and one for altering ID marks on a weapon.

Coming out of high school in 2021, Emoni Bates ranked among the top prospects in the country. He committed to Memphis and played 18 games as a freshman, averaging 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game as the Tigers reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

As the season though, Bates transferred to Eastern Michigan, citing a desire to play closer to home. He is expected to start for them when the season begins later this fall.

Eastern Michigan has not reached the NCAA Tournament in nearly 25 years. But with Bates on their team, their odds of returning appear stronger than ever.

He has to be able to play first, and this arrest puts that in jeopardy.