College Basketball World Reacts To A Wild Saturday

Gonzaga players linking arms and standing for the national anthem.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 30: The Gonzaga Bulldogs stand on the court during the national anthem before the Elite Eight round game against the USC Trojans during the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

College basketball’s craziness is going up a level or two heading into the best month of the year.

Days away from March, college basketball had its craziest Saturday of the season yet, with several top-ranked teams falling.

In fact, all six of the top ranked teams in the Associated Press top 25 poll lost on Saturday afternoon or Saturday night.

How crazy is that?

This was the first time in history that the top six teams all lost on the same day. Seven top 10 teams ended up falling on Saturday, too.

It was a truly wild Saturday.

Hopefully that means we’re in line for a crazy NCAA Tournament.

Selection Sunday is only a couple of weeks away.

