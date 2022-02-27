College Basketball World Reacts To A Wild Saturday

College basketball’s craziness is going up a level or two heading into the best month of the year.

Days away from March, college basketball had its craziest Saturday of the season yet, with several top-ranked teams falling.

In fact, all six of the top ranked teams in the Associated Press top 25 poll lost on Saturday afternoon or Saturday night.

How crazy is that?

This was the first time in history that the top six teams all lost on the same day. Seven top 10 teams ended up falling on Saturday, too.

It was a truly wild Saturday.

The last college basketball Saturday of February was WILD: No. 1 Gonzaga lost to St. Mary’s

No. 2 Arizona lost to Colorado

No. 3 Auburn lost to Tennessee

No. 4 Purdue lost to Michigan State

No. 5 Kansas lost to Baylor

No. 6 Kentucky lost to Arkansas pic.twitter.com/JOPQPnI5kD — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 27, 2022

Hopefully that means we’re in line for a crazy NCAA Tournament.

College Basketball. Where the unexpected becomes the ordinary. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 27, 2022

Selection Sunday is only a couple of weeks away.