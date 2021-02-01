College Basketball Week 11 AP Poll Top 25 Released

With the first day of February comes a fresh new list of college basketball’s AP top 25 teams.

After an exciting slate of Week 10 matchups, today’s Week 11 rankings feature some familiar (and some not so familiar) faces near the top of the list.

Top 5

Just like every week since the released of this year’s preseason poll, Gonzaga finds themselves at the top of the rankings. The Bulldogs retained their No. 1 spot despite having their only scheduled game this week canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Baylor continued to show it’s dominance from the No. 2 position. The Bears notched two victories this week, including a massive 48-point victory over Kansas State on Wednesday.

Since returning from a six-game COVID-19 hiatus, Villanova has also run the table. With a 11-1 record and a win over Seton Hall this week, the Wildcats remain locked in at No. 3.

Michigan is continuing the theme of COVID-19 stagnation in the top-5 teams. After the UK variant of the virus made it’s way on to campus last week, the Wolverines athletic department shut down all activities for at least 14 days. Despite not playing this week, UM’s 13-1 record was enough to retain their No. 4 spot.

Houston is the only new team to crack into the top 5. With two convincing 20+ point wins over Tulane and SMU this week, the Cougars jump Texas to claim No. 5

Top 10

With three canceled games and a loss to No. 24 Oklahoma over the past two weeks, the Longhorns fell to No. 6 in Week 11. Things won’t get much easier for Shaka Smart and his squad next week as they take on No. 2 Baylor.

At No. 7, Ohio State makes up one of the two teams to make a significant leap into the top 10 this week. With three straight wins (including one over No. 10 Wisconsin), the Buckeyes shot up six spots.

Despite now losing two straight games, Iowa only dropped one spot this week. A five-point loss to No. 19 Illinois saw the Hawkeyes fall to No. 8.

By far the biggest jump taken this week was Oklahoma to No. 9. Not even ranked two weeks ago, the Sooners have skyrocketed all the way into the top 10. Three straight wins over top-10 teams (No. 9 Kansas, No. 5 Texas, No. 9 Alabama) saw the red-hot OU squad leap 15 spots this week alone.

Despite the closely-contested, five-point loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, Alabama rounds out the top 10 after falling just one spot this week.

Here’s the full AP top 25 list:

11. Tennessee

12. Illinois

13. Texas Tech

14. Virginia

15. Creighton

16. Virginia Tech

17. West Virginia

18. Missouri

19. Wisconsin

20. Florida State

21. UCLA

22. Florida

23. Kansas

24. Purdue

25. Drake — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 1, 2021

Middle of the Pack

Movement outside of the top 10 is usually the most volatile. This week, there was even more shifting around than expected.

With two solid wins over Mississippi State and No. 15 Kansas, Tennessee jumped seven spots into No. 11. Following right behind the Volunteers, No. 12 Illinois leaped seven spots of their own after a it’s win over No. 7 Iowa.

Virginia Tech also took a solid step in the right direction with an upset rivalry victory over No. 8 Virginia. With the 65-51 win, the Hokies jumped four spots into No. 16.

Of course, the rise of some teams means the fall for others.

With their loss to VT, the Cavaliers fell six spots out of the top 10 to No. 14.

All suffering losses this week, West Virginia, Missouri, Wisconsin and Florida State also dropped 4-6 spots apiece to claim the No. 17- No. 20 spots.

The biggest AP top 25 slide of the week came from Kansas. With four losses in their last five games, the Jayhawks fell eight spots down into No. 23.

Moving In, Kicked Out

Week 11 saw quite a few new faces join the ranks.

With four straight wins (including two over top-15 opponents), Florida broke into the AP top 25 for the first time this season. An 85-80 win over No. 11 West Virginia was enough to propel the Gators into the No. 22 position.

Winning two of its last three games over top-25 opponents, Purdue also cracked the list. Despite suffering a blowout loss to No. 7 Michigan, the Boilermakers moved into No. 24 with wins over No. 15 Ohio State and No. 21 Minnesota.

Now 16-0 through an undefeated season, Drake also found it’s first look at the AP top 25. Three conference wins this week alone helped the Bulldogs claim their final No. 25 spot.

After hanging on at the bottom of the list for the past few weeks, Louisville and St. Louis both dropped out this week.

Three losses through four games for the Cardinals was finally enough to give them the boot. After having five straight games canceled due to COVID-19, the Billikens lost their first game back against Dayton — dropping them out as well.

The final team to leave the AP top 25 suffered a much greater fall from grace.

After working its way up to No. 16 just a few weeks ago, Minnesota has dropped out of the rankings for the first time since Week 5. The Golden Gophers have now lost five of their last seven games.