College Basketball Week 13 AP Poll Top 25 Released

Baylor and Kansas tip off at Allen Fieldhouse.LAWRENCE, KANSAS - JANUARY 11: Udoka Azubuike #35 of the Kansas Jayhawks and Freddie Gillespie #33 of the Baylor Bears compete for the opening tip-ff during the game at Allen Fieldhouse on January 11, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

College basketball’s Associated Press top 25 poll has updated as we head into the final week of January. After several weeks of chaos, this week’s poll is mostly unchanged.

Baylor remains the No. 1 team in the country. The Bears are 17-1 and look like the clear favorite in the Big 12 over Kansas.

Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State and Florida State round out the top five, which is unchanged from the week prior.

There are no new additions to the top 10 this week, though there was some shuffling at the bottom of the top 25.

Here’s the full poll:

  1. Baylor
  2. Gonzaga
  3. Kansas
  4. San Diego State
  5. Florida State
  6. Louisville
  7. Dayton
  8. Villanova
  9. Duke
  10. Seton Hall
  11. Oregon
  12. West Virginia
  13. Kentucky
  14. Michigan State
  15. Maryland
  16. Butler
  17. Auburn
  18. Iowa
  19. Illinois
  20. Colorado
  21. Houston
  22. LSU
  23. Wichita State
  24. Penn State
  25. Rutgers

There are a couple of notable games tonight, with No. 18 Iowa hosting Wisconsin and No. 3 Kansas playing at Oklahoma State.


