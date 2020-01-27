College basketball’s Associated Press top 25 poll has updated as we head into the final week of January. After several weeks of chaos, this week’s poll is mostly unchanged.

Baylor remains the No. 1 team in the country. The Bears are 17-1 and look like the clear favorite in the Big 12 over Kansas.

Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State and Florida State round out the top five, which is unchanged from the week prior.

There are no new additions to the top 10 this week, though there was some shuffling at the bottom of the top 25.

Here’s the full poll:

Baylor Gonzaga Kansas San Diego State Florida State Louisville Dayton Villanova Duke Seton Hall Oregon West Virginia Kentucky Michigan State Maryland Butler Auburn Iowa Illinois Colorado Houston LSU Wichita State Penn State Rutgers

There are a couple of notable games tonight, with No. 18 Iowa hosting Wisconsin and No. 3 Kansas playing at Oklahoma State.