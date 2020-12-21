College Basketball Week 5 AP Poll Top 25 Released

Buckle up everyone. With the start of the new week comes a new set of college basketball AP top 25 rankings.

An exciting Week 4 chock full of marquee matchups led to some interesting shake ups in the top 10. For the first time since the preseason list, we finally have some movement in the top three.

Top Five

Since Week 2, Gonzaga, Baylor and Iowa have dominated the top of the rankings. But with the No. 1 Bulldogs facing the No. 3 Hawkeyes on Saturday, one of these teams was bound to notch its first loss of the season.

The Zags put on yet another impressive performance, beating Iowa handily with a score of 99-88. Mark Few and his balanced scoring attack proved why they’ve sat atop the the AP top 25 all season. Freshman Jalen Suggs had a breakout game, dropping a mind-blowing 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The AP voters didn’t fault the Hawkeyes too much for the loss, only dropping them one spot into the No. 4 position. Luka Garza continued to look like the best player in the league, collecting massive 30-point double double.

With a win over No. 14 Texas Tech, Kansas jumped up two spots into the vacated No. 3 position. The Jayhawks only loss so far came to Gonzaga in the first game of the year.

After dropping out of the top 10 with a Week 1 loss to Virginia Tech, Villanova has made its return to the top 5. The Wildcats were ranked No. 3 in this year’s preseason poll.

The Baylor Bears remain in the No. 2 spot they’ve held all season as the continue to remain undefeated.

Here’s the full AP top 25 list:

11. Rutgers

12. Michigan State

13. Creighton

14. Missouri

15. Texas Tech

16. Virginia

17. North Carolina

18. Illinois

19. Michigan

20. Duke

21. Florida State

22. Xavier

23. Ohio State

24. Virginia Tech

25. Oregon — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 21, 2020

Top 10

With two teams dropping out, we get to see some new and returning faces in the top 10.

After earning a No. 4 ranking in Week 2, Wisconsin dropped all the way out of the top 10 with an upset loss to Marquette. With three straight wins and a victory over No. 23 Louisville, the Badgers have slowly worked their way back to the top. Wiscy’s first ranked win of the season saw them jump three spots from No. 12 to No. 9 in Week 5.

For the first time this season, Texas earned a top 10 ranking of its own. With a 7-1 record and a win over No. 14 North Carolina, the Longhorns move into the final No. 10 spot up top. Their only loss of the season came at the hands of No. 12 Villanova.

Wisconsin and Texas took spots vacated by Michigan State and Creighton.

With a 79-65 loss to Northwestern on Sunday, the Spartans saw one of the biggest drop offs of the week. Tom Izzo and his squad slid eight spots down the list from No. 4 to No. 12.

The Bluejays also suffered a big skid, dropping four spots from No. 9 to No. 13 with a loss to Marquette on Monday.

Middle of the Pack

The most significant movement in this week’s rankings came in the middle of the pack.

After hovering around the high teens and low 20s all season, Rutgers shot up eight spots in the rankings after a solid 91-88 win over No. 13 Illinois on Sunday. The Scarlet Knights now sit just one spot outside of the top 10 at No. 11.

Rutgers’ impressive play means a continued skid for the Illini all the way down to No 18. After ranking in the top five earlier this season, Illinois has now dropped three of its last five games.

Florida State also dropped big time after an upset loss to UCF on Saturday. The Seminoles fell six spots from No. 15 to No. 21.

Historic basketball powerhouses North Carolina and Michigan both made huge strides forward this week.

The Tar Heels jumped five spots into No. 17 after a decisive win over Kentucky on Saturday. Despite not even playing a game in Week 4, the Wolverines jumped six spots in the rankings to No. 19 after dropping out of the AP top 25 earlier this year.

Kicked Out, Moving In

Week 5 saw three new teams join the top 25. Unfortunately, that means it also saw three kicked out.

After earning its first top 25 ranking of the season last week, No. 24 Clemson was quickly booted following a loss to Virginia Tech on Tuesday.

With an embarrassing 85-48 loss to No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 23 Louisville was also kicked out of the rankings.

San Diego State saw a much greater fall from grace. The Aztecs dropped from No. 18 all the way out of the top 25 after a 10-point loss to BYU.

Two straight solid wins over Cincinnati and Oklahoma helped propel Xavier into the top 25 and all the way to the No. 22 spot.

Virginia Tech and Oregon claimed the final two spots at No. 24 and No. 25.