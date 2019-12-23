The Spun

College Basketball Week 8 AP Poll Top 25 Released

Duane Washington Jr. of the Buckeyes dribbles the ball.COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 13: Duane Washington Jr. #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes handles the ball against the Villanova Wildcats during a game at Value City Arena on November 13, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Villanova 76-51. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

College basketball’s AP Poll has updated heading into the final week of December. There’s been a shakeup inside the top 10.

Gonzaga is now the No. 1 team in the country. The Bulldogs are 13-1 and have taken over the top spot following Kansas’ loss to Villanova over the weekend.

Ohio State has jumped up to No. 2. The Buckeyes notched a big win over the weekend, taking down then-No. 6 Kentucky.

Louisville, Duke and Kansas round out the top five.

Here’s the complete top 25, from the AP:

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Ohio State
  3. Louisville
  4. Duke
  5. Kansas
  6. Oregon
  7. Baylor
  8. Auburn
  9. Memphis
  10. Villanova
  11. Michigan
  12. Butler
  13. Maryland
  14. Michigan State
  15. San Diego State
  16. Virginia
  17. FSU
  18. Dayton
  19. Kentucky
  20. Penn State
  21. Washington
  22. West Virginia
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Arizona
  25. Iowa

There aren’t many notable games taking place during the week, but Saturday and Sunday will bring some major games. Kentucky and Louisville will play on Saturday, while Ohio State will face West Virginia on Sunday.

