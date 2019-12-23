College basketball’s AP Poll has updated heading into the final week of December. There’s been a shakeup inside the top 10.

Gonzaga is now the No. 1 team in the country. The Bulldogs are 13-1 and have taken over the top spot following Kansas’ loss to Villanova over the weekend.

Ohio State has jumped up to No. 2. The Buckeyes notched a big win over the weekend, taking down then-No. 6 Kentucky.

Louisville, Duke and Kansas round out the top five.

Here’s the complete top 25, from the AP:

Gonzaga Ohio State Louisville Duke Kansas Oregon Baylor Auburn Memphis Villanova Michigan Butler Maryland Michigan State San Diego State Virginia FSU Dayton Kentucky Penn State Washington West Virginia Texas Tech Arizona Iowa

There aren’t many notable games taking place during the week, but Saturday and Sunday will bring some major games. Kentucky and Louisville will play on Saturday, while Ohio State will face West Virginia on Sunday.