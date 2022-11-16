College Basketball World Can't Believe Louisville's Latest Upset Loss

The Louisville Cardinals are 0-3 to start the 2022-23 season.

The Kenny Payne-led squad dropped yet another upset loss on Tuesday night, falling to App State at home.

After overcoming a 17-point first-half lead for the Mountaineers, the Cardinals lost in crushing fashion. The team fell 60-61 after a game-winning layup for El Ellis was waived off upon review.

This is the third-straight one-point loss for Louisville — tacking onto a 67-66 defeat to Bellarmine and a 73-72 loss to Wright State.

The college basketball world can't believe this misfortune for the Cardinals.

"From National Champions* to worst P5 team in 10 years. Amazing," one fan wrote.

"Holy moly they are horrific this year," another added.

"My goodness Louisville Hoops has lost 3 straight buy games to start the year. Program is a disaster," another said.

Louisville has a tough bounce-back game next week, facing off against No. 9 Arkansas on Monday.