College Basketball World Furious With Conference's Timeout Change

(Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

Not all changes are good changes. And on Tuesday, fans let the Ohio Valley Conference know that they didn't appreciate its latest alteration to timeouts.

Per college hoops analyst Rocco Miller, "The OVC is implementing a fifth Media timeout during the second half of league games this season. Possibly will see a few other leagues do the same soon. 2nd Half Media Timeouts will occur at the 17, 14, 11, eight, and four-minute marks."

The college basketball world reacted to the news out of the OVC on social media.

"I'll bet the same people who like the NHL's rolling virtual ads will also like an extra media timeout in college hoops. (No one likes any of this except the people in Gary Bettman's head)," a user said.

"Wrong direction," replied SB Nation's Marquette account. "Cut a TO and switch to quarters. Double length between periods."

"This is not the big deal you think it is," tweeted Kevin Sweeney. "The first called timeout by either team in the second half is a full media timeout. Replacing that timeout with a set schedule is better than two full media timeouts coming within 30 seconds of game action of one another."

"Nasty," commented Joel Lorenzi.

