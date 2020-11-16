College Basketball World Reacts To 2021 NCAA Tournament News

The college basketball world did not get a 2020 NCAA Tournament. The pandemic forced the greatest event in sports to be canceled.

We’re on track to have one in 2021 – although things are changing by the second – but it will look different than normal.

The NCAA announced on Monday morning that its planning on having the 2021 men’s basketball tournament in one location. The NCAA is currently working with the state of Indiana to have the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis in 2021.

“My committee colleagues and I did not come lightly to the difficult decision to relocate the preliminary rounds of the 2021 tournament, as we understand the disappointment 13 communities will feel to miss out on being part of March Madness next year,” said Mitch Barnhart, the chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee and University of Kentucky athletics director. “With the University of Kentucky slated to host first- and second-round games in March, this is something that directly impacts our school and community, so we certainly share in their regret. The committee and staff deeply appreciate the efforts of all the host institutions and conferences, and we look forward to bringing the tournament back to the impacted sites in future years.”

NCAA relocating 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Sites: https://t.co/ietxNuODHi pic.twitter.com/P0uTXq2O1j — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) November 16, 2020

The college basketball world seems to be on board with this decision. If any city is capable of hosting a 68-team NCAA Tournament, it’s Indianapolis. The Midwestern city is one of the best sports host cities in the country.

NCAA announces it will have ALL the rounds of the NCAA Tournament in one spot, likely Indianapolis, this season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 16, 2020

For what it's worth, there is no better city in America to host the entire NCAA tournament than Indianapolis. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 16, 2020

So the NCAA tournament played entirely in Indianapolis. Sure, sign me up. — Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) November 16, 2020

Sign us up, too.