College Basketball World Pays Tribute To Adreian Payne

Former Michigan State star basketball player Adreian Payne has passed away at the age of 31.

There are no further details about his passing at this time.

Payne played at Michigan State from 2010-14 and had his best season as a senior. During that final season, Payne averaged 16 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting over 52% from the floor.

After his time at Michigan State, Payne played in the NBA for four seasons. He started out his career with the Atlanta Hawks before playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic.

The sports world is paying tribute to Payne on social media after hearing about this terrible news.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Payne's family and friends during this time.