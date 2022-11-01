College Basketball World Praying For Kansas Basketball Family

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks speaks during a press conference after being announced as the Associated Press Coach of the Year prior to the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four at NRG Stadium on March 31, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A former Kansas basketball player passed away on Monday from injuries he suffered in a car crash.

Gethro Muscadin, who was involved in a crash last December, passed away after he had been unresponsive since the accident, according to Jayhawks head coach Bill Self.

"Gethro Muscadin passed away late last night. He had been unresponsive since the car accident last December. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gethro’s loved ones. So young. So sad. He will always be a teammate of ours. RIP," Self tweeted.

College basketball fans have been sending their condolences throughout the day.

Muscadin appeared in 11 games for the Jayhawks during the 2020-21 season before transferring to New Mexico State. He then played in 12 games for the Lobos last season before leaving the program during the season.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Muscadin's family and friends.