College Basketball World Praying For Michigan State Star

On Wednesday night, the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup.

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker chipped in 12 points, but was playing with a heavy heart.

After the 70-52 loss, head coach Tom Izzo revealed that Walker lost a family member just before tipoff.

"MSU coach Tom Izzo said Tyson Walker found out before the Notre Dame game he had a family member die. Added that his senior guard was in tears at pregame meal," team insider Chris Solari reported.

The college basketball world is praying for Walker and his family.

"Damn prayers to the homie @TysonWalker13 hope everything is good!" one fan wrote.

"Ah man, that's rough. Hope he's doing okay," another added.

"Condolences, brother. Sending good vibes and hope you find peace!" another said.

Through the first eight games of the season, Walker leads the Spartans in scoring with 15.1 points per game.

Izzo and his Michigan State squad are now 5-3 to start the year.