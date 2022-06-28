College Basketball World Reacts To Gonzaga, Michigan State Game

CORONADO, CA - NOVEMBER 11: General View of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Michigan State Spartans during the Quicken Loans Carrier Classic on board the USS Carl Vinson on November 11, 2011 in Coronado, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

For the first time in a decade college basketball powers Gonzaga and Michigan State will meet.

And even better, it'll be the next installation of the Carrier Classic.

Per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, "Gonzaga and Michigan State are now finalizing plans to play a neutral site game on an aircraft carrier in San Diego on Veterans Day (11/11), according to multiple sources."

The college hoops world reacted to the high-profile non-conference game on social media.

"The Spartans' 2011 Carrier Classic game vs. UNC was epic," said Bleacher Report.

"Michigan State's non-con schedule going to be nuts!" tweeted Brandon Champion. "Kentucky (neutral), Gonzaga (neutral), Three of Alabama, Iowa State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, UConn, Villanova (home), Notre Dame (road) ... Hold on to your butts."

"It’s back on!" another user exclaimed. "Gonzaga and Michigan State need to rock some special camo jerseys."

Circle this one on the calendar for sure.