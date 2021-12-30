College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament News

The NCAA is making it clear that the 2022 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will proceed as scheduled this spring.

In recent weeks, several college basketball games have been postponed or canceled due to outbreaks in positive cases. We’ve also seen some college football bowl games getting axed due to the pandemic.

It’s tough to say what the world will look like in three months, but for now, the NCAA is saying that the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be played as planned.

2022 NCAA DI men's and women's basketball tournaments to be played as scheduled | https://t.co/5W4P0z50BV https://t.co/Amsk3u4fk8 — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) December 30, 2021

We’ll see what happens, of course.

“Wow. I guess the NCAA suits have consulted their crystal ball and believe that omicron will abate and there won’t be a fourth phase of the pandemic. Thanks guys. Good to know,” one fan tweeted.

“Why on earth would the NCAA announce this in December? Like it’s almost certainly true but LOL at someone trying to predict the future of covid. Remember like 35 days ago when none of us had heard of Omicron?” one fan added on social media.

It’s understandable for the NCAA to hold firm on its plan, but no one can predict what will happen three months from now.