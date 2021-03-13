College Basketball World Reacts To Crazy Ohio State-Michigan Finish

Ohio State is off to the Big Ten Tournament championship game, while No. 1 seed Michigan is going home early.

The Buckeyes knocked off the rival Wolverines in pretty crazy fashion on Saturday afternoon. Ohio State led for most of the second half and led by double-digits late, but their lead almost evaporated due to several bad turnovers.

Michigan ended up getting a shot for the win, but it was way off of the mark. The Wolverines fell to the Buckeyes, 68-67, in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State had several bad turnovers late that allowed Michigan to get back into the game. The Buckeyes’ win percentage odds dropped in pretty wild fashion in the final minute.

Ohio State had it all along. pic.twitter.com/z9noFOJ2nz — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) March 13, 2021

A win is a win, though.

Ohio State likely benefited from Michigan settling for a pretty bad shot late. The Wolverines had a lot of success going inside against the Buckeyes, but for some reason, they settled for a deep shot as time was expiring.

Michigan went for the last shot. It missed.@OhioStateHoops holds on, 68-67, and will face the Illinois-Iowa winner in tomorrow's #B1GTourney final. pic.twitter.com/T8XFLTPUdh — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 13, 2021

We’re not really sure what Michigan was thinking there. The Wolverines needed to get the ball inside to freshman Hunter Dickinson, or at least attack the basket.

Instead, Juwan Howard’s team opted for a fadeaway jump shot that didn’t come close to going in.

Michigan deciding not to get the ball down low to Hunter Dickinson on the final play. pic.twitter.com/EWsJKZDb3p — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) March 13, 2021

Ohio State, meanwhile, is off to the Big Ten Tournament championship game, where either Iowa or Illinois will await.