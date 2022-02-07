The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Basketball World Reacts To Big Kentucky News

A closeup of a Nike basketball with Kentucky's logo on it.LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 09: A basketball with a Kentucky Wildcats logo sits on the floor during the game against the Georgetown College Tigers at Rupp Arena on November 9, 2014 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

One of the top basketball recruits in the nation will not suit up for the Kentucky Wildcats this season. According to head coach John Calipari, former five-star prospect Shaedon Sharpe won’t see the floor as he prepares to lead Kentucky next season.

Sharpe is widely considered to be a lottery pick in 2022’s NBA Draft should he decide to leave. However, both Calipari and Sharpe’s respective sides have been clear Sharpe will return next year.

The decision was understandably the talk of the college hoops world.

Both Calipari and Shaedon Sharpe’s camp have been very clear that he will come back next season,” tweeted radio host Matt Jones. Adding, “Understandably, most people seem very skeptical. If he returns, Kentucky will [be] loaded next year. If he ends up not returning, getting people’s hopes up was a poor decision.”

Per Kentucky beat writer Jack Pilgrim, “‘This was always the plan, him to take this year to practice and develop his body for next year,'” according to Jai Lucas.

Lucas also said of Shaedon Sharpe, “He’s a high-level practice guy. You’re not going to run into too many practice guys like that.” Adding, “guys competing against an elite athlete and scorer like him ‘elevates practice.'”

Have been saying all along, I never expected Shaedon Sharpe to play this season,” tweeted Aaron Torres. “He had too much to lose. The team – which has incredible chemistry – had plenty to lose too. Best for all parties he redshirts. Regardless of what he decides after the season.”

Shaedon Sharpe is currently slated to be the No. 7 overall pick in next year’s draft.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.