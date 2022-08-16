College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Commitment Prediction

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James could turn a college basketball program into appointment viewing next year.

Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports identified Oregon as the favorite to land the son of NBA superstar LeBron James. Shaw gave the Ducks a 50 percent chance of successfully recruiting the No. 38 player from the class of 2023.

USC and Ohio State, the other two schools publically pursuing James, each drew a 25 percent probability.

Landing Bronny would be a major get for the Ducks, who have already received commitments from Kwame Evans and Mookie Cook. The school's close ties to Nike may also help sway James given his father's lifetime business relationship with the company.

Another fan joked that he'd get to play with his dad in a roundabout way. Cook will play LeBron in a biopic premiering on Peacock in 2023.

Shaw also noted that Bronny and Cook were travel teammates in middle school.

Then again, LeBron is a noted Buckeyes fan. Bronny's former high school teammate, Kijani Wright, is joining the Trojans this year.

That's assuming Bronny decides to play college basketball. He could join the G-League or play professionally overseas before earning NBA eligibility.

His decision could have major ramifications for Oregon and other college basketball programs eager to make a major splash.