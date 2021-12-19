College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James News

Where will Bronny James play his college basketball?

The son of the legendary NBA star is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 class. Bronny James, a junior at Sierra Canyon in California, has scholarship offers from most of the big-time programs around the country.

According to a recent report from 247Sports, a handful of major schools are seen as the favorites for Bronny James at the moment:

He’s still basically off limits to the media and hasn’t put out a school list, but some of the teams that he is believed to have interest in include Duke, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas among others.

That’s an interesting list of schools.

“Some of the teams that he is believed to have interest in include Duke, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas among others” – 247Sports national basketball director Eric Bossi on Bronny James (h/t https://t.co/oLcfCAiH1C) pic.twitter.com/IAK4UJWcTT — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 14, 2021

Basketball fans have long been speculating where Bronny James will play in college.

“Bronny Jr. and Arch Manning at Texas. Imagine?” one fan speculated on Twitter.

“You already know he’s going to Duke,” another fan suggested on Twitter.

“I wanna see Bronny play college ball. But I also like it when players give schools the finger and go straight to g league,” another fan admitted on Twitter.

GET UP THEN BRONNY JAMES 💥 pic.twitter.com/6NXke5dwCK — ESPN (@espn) December 12, 2021

As some have mentioned, it’s possible that Bronny James will bypass college basketball, heading straight to the G League or another professional league, if he’s good enough to do that.

It would be a lot of fun to see him playing in college, though.