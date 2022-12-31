College Basketball World Reacts To Coach's Surprising Resignation

Wofford basketball coach Jay McAuley has announced his resignation from the program.

McAuley, who was in the midst of his fourth season with the Terriers, had previously been asked to take a leave of absence after multiple players said they no longer wanted to play for him.

"Jay McAuley has stepped down as the head coach of the Wofford men's basketball program," the school announced in a statement. "Wofford basketball is thankful for his service and leadership, and we wish he and his family well in future endeavors."

The college basketball world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Interesting development from Wofford Basketball right now. I wonder why he decided to resign. Must be something serious though," one fan wrote.

"Good luck to that next coach, hopefully he’s not a big scary meanie pants," another said sarcastically.

Players reportedly complained that McAuley practiced them too much and was "too tough" on them.

McAuley's administrative leave began on December 5. Since then, the Terriers have gone 3-2 under interim head coach Dwight Perry.