College Basketball World Reacts To Dick Vitale's Broadcasting Return

The college basketball world is thrilled to see Dick Vitale healthy and back on the sideline for tonight's slate of exciting matchups.

The veteran broadcaster is on the call for tonight's StateFarm Champions Classic, featuring games between No. 4 Kentucky and Michigan State, and No. 7 Duke vs. No. 6 Kansas.

Vitale missed much of the 2021-22 season as he battled multiple forms of cancer. The college basketball world took to Twitter to react to Dickie V's return.

"After his health scares it’s really awesome to hear Dickie V call a big College Basketball game. What a legend," one fan wrote.

"So glad to have you back on the air, coach!" another said.

"Hearing @DickieV on my TV on a Tuesday night in the Winter Thank goodness something is going right," another added.

Last year, Vitale went through lengthy battles with both with lymphoma and melanoma. The cancer caused him to lose his signature voice, keeping him away from the broadcast booth.

The college basketball icon was announced cancer free this past summer.

"I finally feel like I’m back to being me again," Vitale said of his return, per USA TODAY Sports. "Instead of 83, I feel like I’m 23. I just have to avoid a mirror, that’s all.

"... I can’t wait to get back, to be honest with you, it’s going to energize me even more."