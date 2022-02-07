College Basketball World Reacts To Dick Vitale’s Honest Admission

Mike Krzyzewski coached his final game at Chapel Hill on Saturday and didn’t receive the warmest welcome. Tar Heels fans could be heard chanting “[expletive] Coach K!” as Duke took the floor. Much to the dismay of legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale.

“The profanity at the UNC vs. Duke game was a disgrace,” Dickie V tweeted. “The F_____ Coach K chants were classless. No place for that; I know UNC is better than that. It was pathetic & as John Feinstein said DEAN SMITH would have never tolerated it.”

The college basketball world took notice of Vitale’s Monday remarks.

Coach K was quoted as saying “I got what I expected,” after the 87-67 win. Adding, “I’m always ready for it.”