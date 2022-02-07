The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Dick Vitale’s Honest Admission

Dick Vitale of ESPN.LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Mike Krzyzewski coached his final game at Chapel Hill on Saturday and didn’t receive the warmest welcome. Tar Heels fans could be heard chanting “[expletive] Coach K!” as Duke took the floor. Much to the dismay of legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale.

“The profanity at the UNC vs. Duke game was a disgrace,” Dickie V tweeted. “The F_____ Coach K chants were classless. No place for that; I know UNC is better than that. It was pathetic & as John Feinstein said DEAN SMITH would have never tolerated it.”

The college basketball world took notice of Vitale’s Monday remarks.

“Preach Dickie V,” replied Charlotte radio host Chris McClain.

“Well said Dickie V,” replied one user. “UNC fans should be ashamed of themselves for what they said to the legendary Coach K. Why didn’t they just stand up and applaud him?” they asked. “That’s what fans at normal schools would do when a retiring coach comes to coach for the final time.”

“The King has spoken,” another fan said of Vitale’s comments.

Coach K was quoted as saying “I got what I expected,” after the 87-67 win. Adding, “I’m always ready for it.”

