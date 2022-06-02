College Basketball World Reacts To Drew Timme's Decision

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 27: Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts during the first half against the Auburn Tigers during the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on November 27, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

After testing the NBA Draft waters, Gonzaga basketball star Drew Timme has decided to return for his senior season with the Bulldogs.

He withdrew his name from the draft on the night of the deadline for early-entree players on Wednesday.

"I'm back," he wrote with a simple message on Twitter.

The college basketball world took to Twitter to react to this big-time news.

Legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale noted that surplus of superstar names returning to college hoops in 2022-23.

In addition to Timme, the Zags will also welcome back Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton for another season in Spokane.

"Gonzaga gets three key guys back at the deadline and will again be good enough to win it all. We'll see if 2023 is finally their year," college basketball insider Aaron Tores wrote.

With another collegiate season, Timme has a chance to become the all-time leading scorer in Gonzaga basketball history. The Zags big man needs 675 points to overtake all-time leader Frank Burgess (2,196). He logged 608 and 590 the past two seasons.

Through his junior season in 2021-22, Timme averaged 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

This coming season, the mustachioed Bulldogs will look to finally push his team over the national championship hump.