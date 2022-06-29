College Basketball World Reacts To Emoni Bates' Surprising Decision

YPSILANTI, MI - DECEMBER 09: Ypsilanti Lincoln Railsplitter sophomore Emoni Bates in action against the River Rouge Panthers during the Ypsi Tip Off Classic on December 9, 2019 at the Eastern Michigan Convocation University Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At one point ranked as the No. 1 recruit in his class, Emoni Bates' college basketball career has been awkward at best.

He initially committed to Michigan State, but backed off of that pledge. Bates, a former five-star recruit, eventually opted for Memphis, where he averaged 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in his first season.

Following the 2021-22 college basketball season, Bates decided to transfer away from the Memphis program. On Wednesday afternoon, he announced his transfer to Eastern Michigan.

Fans can't believe the fall from grace that Bates has endured over the past year.

"Going from being christened the next Lebron to playing for a C-tier MAC team is crazy," one fan said.

Others think he never should have decommitted from Michigan State in the first place.

"How the mighty have fallen. Still believe he should’ve stayed with Michigan State," a fan said.

While some view this is a major step down for Bates, it's an opportunity for him to reinvent himself - in a very familiar environment. The Ypsilanti native will have a chance to play near his home town.