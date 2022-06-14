College Basketball World Reacts To Gonzaga, Michigan State Game
Another college basketball aircraft carrier game will be played this upcoming season, per a report.
According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Gonzaga and Michigan State are in advanced discussions about playing a neutral-site game on Veteran's Day.
If finalized, the game will be played on an aircraft carrier.
"NEWS: Gonzaga and Michigan State are in advanced discussions to play a neutral site game on an aircraft carrier in San Diego on Veterans Day (11/11), according to multiple sources," said Rothstein.
The last time an aircraft carrier game was played, players and fans couldn't stop complaining about condensation on the court.
Hopefully college basketball finds a way to decrease court slippage.
'everyone loved Top Gun so what if we re-did that, only with unplayable basketball?' one fan said.
"I am once again BEGGING @MSU_Basketball not to lose one of these games. Please god can we win a showcase event," a fan pleaded.
"Only way this idea should have returned (if at all) was in the NBA, in conjunction with a certain movie release. Top Gun: Mavericks," one fan wrote.
"remember when they tried this like a decade or so ago and it was a hilarious disaster?," a fan commented.
The last time an aircraft carrier game was played it was a pretty incredible scene, but didn't make for the best basketball.
Hopefully this time is different.