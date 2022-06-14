College Basketball World Reacts To Gonzaga, Michigan State Game

EAST LANSING, MI - DECEMBER 28: A general view of the Breslin Center during the game between the New Orleans Privateers and the Michigan State Spartans on December 28, 2013 in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans defeated the Privateers 101-48. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Another college basketball aircraft carrier game will be played this upcoming season, per a report.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Gonzaga and Michigan State are in advanced discussions about playing a neutral-site game on Veteran's Day.

If finalized, the game will be played on an aircraft carrier.

"NEWS: Gonzaga and Michigan State are in advanced discussions to play a neutral site game on an aircraft carrier in San Diego on Veterans Day (11/11), according to multiple sources," said Rothstein.

The last time an aircraft carrier game was played, players and fans couldn't stop complaining about condensation on the court.

Hopefully college basketball finds a way to decrease court slippage.

'everyone loved Top Gun so what if we re-did that, only with unplayable basketball?' one fan said.

"I am once again BEGGING @MSU_Basketball not to lose one of these games. Please god can we win a showcase event," a fan pleaded.

"Only way this idea should have returned (if at all) was in the NBA, in conjunction with a certain movie release. Top Gun: Mavericks," one fan wrote.

"remember when they tried this like a decade or so ago and it was a hilarious disaster?," a fan commented.

The last time an aircraft carrier game was played it was a pretty incredible scene, but didn't make for the best basketball.

Hopefully this time is different.