College Basketball World Reacts To Heartbreaking Caleb Swanigan News

The basketball community has received heartbreaking news this Tuesday morning. Caleb Swanigan, former Purdue basketball star, has died.

Swanigan has passed away at the age of 25. It's unclear what his cause of death is at this time.

Purdue basketball announced the horrific news this morning.

"Devastated. Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you Biggie."

After a standout career at Purdue which saw him average 14.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, Swanigan was taken by the Portland Trail Blazers with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Most recently, Swanigan was playing for the Sacramento Kings.

"Caleb Swanigan, the Purdue standout who played three NBA seasons with Portland and Sacramento, has passed away at 25 years old, his alma mater says. RIP," said Shams Charania.

"This is HEARTBREAKING news. RIP Caleb Swanigan. Prayers to his family! Every day is indeed a gift," Jon Rothstein tweeted.

"Such sad news to wake up to today. Former Purdue star and NBA player Caleb Swanigan has passed away. Swanigan was 25 years old. I first met him when he was on the AAU circuit and he was always such a nice, sweet kid. Had a tough road. Will be sorely missed," said Jeff Goodman.

Gone way too soon.