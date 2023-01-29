College Basketball World Reacts To Heartwarming Player Return

For the first time since taking an indefinite leave from Iowa's basketball team on Jan. 3 citing anxiety, Patrick McCaffery returned to the floor for the Hawkeyes on Sunday.

The junior forward checked-in at the 13:56 mark in the first half of Iowa's game against Rutgers. And even more amazing, he hit the first shot he took.

The college basketball world reacted to McCaffery's return on social media.

"P-Mac is back," the Hawkeyes basketball account tweeted.

"Great scene in Iowa City," shared Andy Katz. "Patrick McCaffery checks into the game and gets a standing O. McCaffery has missed the last six Iowa games while dealing with his anxiety. He's a brave young man and his transparency and honesty is going to help others."

"Patrick McCaffery drills his first three back. Can't write this."

"So good to see Patrick McCaffery back on the court today," tweeted Jeff Goodman.

Awesome stuff.