College Basketball World Reacts To Hubert Davis Contract News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 04: Head coach Hubert Davis of the North Carolina Tar Heels look on in the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Hubert Davis has landed a big-time contract with the North Carolina Tar Heels after an outstanding Year 1 in Chapel Hill.

The head basketball coach has signed a six-year contract extension worth $16.7 million ahead of the 2022-23 season, per Tar Heel Illustrated.

The deal was signed back in late August and runs through the 2027-28 season.

The college basketball world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Coach Davis a good man! Players coach and has an eye for talent! Let’s Go Heels!" one fan wrote.

"Should have waited. Extension after 1 season. I hope it works out! Go Heels!" another added.

"Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy," another said.

Davis, a former longtime North Carolina assistant, took over the Tar Heels' head coaching job prior to the 2021-22 season after Roy Williams announced his retirement decision.

In his first season as a head coach, Davis took the Tar Heels on an incredible Final Four run as a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament — beating Duke in the semifinal before losing to Kansas in the championship game.

Davis has done an excellent job recruiting and working the transfer market. And with four starters from last year's team returning, this year's squad has earned a preseason No. 1 ranking.

The Tar Heels will tipoff their regular season with a matchup against UNCW on November 7.