College Basketball World Reacts To Jalen Suggs’ Huge Game

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 3 Iowa was already must-watch TV on Saturday. Freshman sensation Jalen Suggs made sure this marquee matchup lived up to the hype.

The young Zags star burst onto the college basketball scene in a special way, dropping 27 points and 7 assists in the Bulldogs’ 99-88 win over the Hawkeyes this afternoon.

If the basketball world didn’t know his name before, it certainly does now. College basketball Twitter went crazy for Suggs’ incredible performance.

JALEN SUGGS WENT OFF 🔥 The freshmen dropped a career-high 27 points as No. 1 Gonzaga takes down No. 3 Iowa. pic.twitter.com/YbvYc57RGL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 19, 2020

Jalen Suggs put the basketball world on notice today against No. 3 Iowa 🥶 @JalenSuggs2020 27 points (7/10 3PT)

7 rebounds

4 assists

3 steals

1 block THE REAL DEAL 🗣 (via @CBSSportsCBB)pic.twitter.com/snBVLxowGZ — Overtime (@overtime) December 19, 2020

Jalen Suggs a freeeek. pic.twitter.com/LNKFQbne2h — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 19, 2020

With his special combination of skill and athleticism, Suggs certainly made a name for himself as a high-value recruit in his high school days.

The 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Minneapolis was the No. 11 overall player and five-star recruit in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports composite rankings. Suggs garnered interest from many of the nation’s top programs before ultimately committing to Mark Few and the Gonzaga program.

As a freshman, Jalen Suggs has fit into the rotation nicely. Coming into today, the young point guard averaged 13.3 points through 25.3 minutes per game.

While these numbers are solid, Suggs’ performance today proves he has the capacity to put up far more impressive stats.

A lot of this can be attributed to the Zags incredibly balanced scoring attack. Suggs is one of five Bulldogs to average double-digit ppg this season. The bulk of the scoring load usually falls on forwards Drew Timme and Corey Kispert, both averaging 20+ ppg this year.

With Saturday’s win, Gonzaga has certainly solidified itself as the nation’s top team.

Taking down Luka Garza and his Iowa team is no easy task. The Hawkeyes’ senior center was the only player to outshine Suggs’ breakout performance. Garza continued his outstanding play today, collecting 30 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Jalen Suggs and his Gonzaga squad now move to 4-0 on the season, taking down three top-15 opponents in the process.