College Basketball World Reacts To Juan Dixon News

A former Maryland superstar is reportedly being considered for the Terrapins’ head basketball coaching job.

Juan Dixon, the all-time leading scorer in Maryland basketball history, has “gathered some support” for the head coach opening, per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman.

While Dixon is one of the most beloved figures in Maryland sports history, he hasn’t quite proven himself as a head coach. Since taking over at Coppin State in 2017, the Baltimore native has yet to notch a winning season. And despite claiming a regular-season MEAC title with a 9-13 record last year, the 43-year-old coach has his team off to a disappointing 1-11 start in 2021-22.

Terrapin Nation is overwhelmingly appreciative of everything Dixon did as a player — but it seems many fans aren’t ready to give him head coaching responsibilities.

“Im all in for him to be an assistant but he’s not ready for the keys to a big ten program yet,” one fan wrote.

“Plz… No. There’s a reason why Juan Dixon, despite how beloved here with Maryland, currently has a 1-11 record with Coppin State as head coach!” another added.

Would love to see Juan on the bench in some capacity, and he absolutely deserves an interview, but the idea of going from Coppin State to Maryland is basically a non-starter. https://t.co/PXzhLKlKZ6 — Aaron Oster (@TheAOster) December 8, 2021

Other fans are ready for Maryland to pull the trigger on this flashy hire.

“That would be dope,” a fan wrote.

“PLEASE MAKE THIS HIRE @TerrapinHoops,” another implored.

I will tune in to every Juan Dixon press conference til the end of time if this happens https://t.co/8s442lAuMT — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopHoops_) December 8, 2021

Maryland and longtime head basketball coach Mark Turgeon agreed to abruptly part ways earlier this month. Seton Hall’s Kevin Willard and former Arizona head coach Sean Miller have both been mentioned as possible replacements.

Assistant coach Danny Manning is currently occupying the interim head coaching role.